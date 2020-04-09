Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Etinosa Idemudia criticizes Halima Abubakar for using another woman’s baby’s photo as hers; Halima hits back with a stern warning
Monte Oz Live
- Etinosa Idemudia called out Halima Abubakar for using another woman’s baby photo to announce the birth of her son and the latter hit back with a warning.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar has finally revealed why she opted to use another Woman’s baby photo to announce the arrival of her own baby.
The News Guru:
Popular actress, Halima Abubakar said she used another woman’s picture to announce the arrival of her baby boy because he came prematurely.
Top Naija:
Actress, Halima Abubakar has released a video of her baby bump as a response to those accusing her of faking her pregnancy and also explained the reason behind her action.
Ono Bello:
Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar who recently recently welcomed a baby boy has been called out Instagram by a US mum for allegedly stealing her baby’s picture and pretending to use it as hers.
Ogene African:
LAGOS, Nigeria – Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has claimed she used another woman’s picture to announce the arrival of her baby boy because he was delivered prematurely.
Ofofo:
Earlier today, Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar shared her story of welcoming a son. She was called out later by an American mum for using her baby photos without her consent.
Phenomenal:
Actress Halima Abubakar has said that she used the picture of another woman’s child to announce the arrival of her own baby because it (the baby) came premature.
Online Nigeria:
Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has been accused by an American lady of using her baby’s picture to announce the arrival of her own baby. 34-year-old Halima announced the arrival, of her baby on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Olajide TV:
An American mother who just welcomed a baby few weeks ago, has called out Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar for stealing her baby photo while announcing the birth of her child.
Mojidelano:
An American mother who just gave birth a baby few weeks ago, has called out Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar for allegedly stealing her babyphoto to pose as the picture of her new-born child.
Sidomex Entertainment:
Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar, who took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her baby boy, has been called out on social media by an American mum for allegedly stealing her baby’s photo and pretending to use it as hers.
Nigeria Newspaper:
US mother drags Halima Abubakar for stealing her baby photo
More Picks
1
Lockdown: Rep donates N15m palliatives to Osun COVID-19 c’ttee -
Daily Times,
2 hours ago
2
Naira Marley to make COVID-19 Video for Lagos as Part of His Out of Court Settlement Terms -
DNL Legal and Style,
2 hours ago
3
Joe Biden releases plan to expand Medicare and forgive some student debt -
Newzandar News,
2 hours ago
4
Lagos Airport Hotel on fire -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
5
COVID-19: FG fails to suspend lockdown policy as Christians celebrate Easter -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
6
Nigeria Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases In Lagos, Delta, Total Now 288 -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
7
202 people arraigned in Lagos for violating Social Distancing Order -
Kanyi Daily,
2 hours ago
8
Covid-19: Nigeria confirms 14 new cases as total rises to 288 -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
9
My Husband Gets Drunk, Defecates In My Pots – Woman Tells Court -
Naija Choice,
3 hours ago
10
Activist, Aisha Yesufu Rebukes Burna Boy For Shaming Nigerians That Attacked Funke Akindele -
Too Xclusive,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...