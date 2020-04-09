Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Etinosa Idemudia criticizes Halima Abubakar for using another woman’s baby’s photo as hers; Halima hits back with a stern warning
News photo Monte Oz Live  - Etinosa Idemudia called out Halima Abubakar for using another woman’s baby photo to announce the birth of her son and the latter hit back with a warning.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

”I didn’t post his picture because he was premature, God saved him” – Halima Abubakar explains why she used another woman’s baby photo. Yaba Left Online:
Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar has finally revealed why she opted to use another Woman’s baby photo to announce the arrival of her own baby.
Why I used another woman’s photo to announce my baby arrival The News Guru:
Popular actress, Halima Abubakar said she used another woman’s picture to announce the arrival of her baby boy because he came prematurely.
Halima Abubakar shares throwback baby bump video, explains her baby was born premature Top Naija:
Actress, Halima Abubakar has released a video of her baby bump as a response to those accusing her of faking her pregnancy and also explained the reason behind her action.
Halima Abubakar Called Out For Using US Mom’s Baby Photo To Announce Her Child’s Arrival Ono Bello:
Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar who recently recently welcomed a baby boy has been called out Instagram by a US mum for allegedly stealing her baby’s picture and pretending to use it as hers.
Ogene African:
LAGOS, Nigeria – Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has claimed she used another woman’s picture to announce the arrival of her baby boy because he was delivered prematurely.
“Number one clout chaser” – Nigerians drag Etinosa for mocking Halima Abubakar Ofofo:
Earlier today, Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar shared her story of welcoming a son. She was called out later by an American mum for using her baby photos without her consent.
Phenomenal:
Actress Halima Abubakar has said that she used the picture of another woman’s child to announce the arrival of her own baby because it (the baby) came premature.
American Woman Drags Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar For Stealing Her Baby Photo Online Nigeria:
Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has been accused by an American lady of using her baby’s picture to announce the arrival of her own baby. 34-year-old Halima announced the arrival, of her baby on Monday, April 6, 2020.
American mother drags Halima Abubakar for stealing her baby photo while announcing the birth of her child Olajide TV:
An American mother who just welcomed a baby few weeks ago, has called out Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar for stealing her baby photo while announcing the birth of her child.
Nigerians React As American Mother Calls Out Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar For Allegedly Stealing Her Baby’s Photo To Pose As Hers Mojidelano:
An American mother who just gave birth a baby few weeks ago, has called out Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar for allegedly stealing her babyphoto to pose as the picture of her new-born child.
Sidomex Entertainment:
Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar, who took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her baby boy, has been called out on social media by an American mum for allegedly stealing her baby’s photo and pretending to use it as hers.
US mother drags Halima Abubakar for stealing her baby photo Nigeria Newspaper:
US mother drags Halima Abubakar for stealing her baby photo


   More Picks
1 Lockdown: Rep donates N15m palliatives to Osun COVID-19 c’ttee - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
2 Naira Marley to make COVID-19 Video for Lagos as Part of His Out of Court Settlement Terms - DNL Legal and Style, 2 hours ago
3 Joe Biden releases plan to expand Medicare and forgive some student debt - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos Airport Hotel on fire - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
5 COVID-19: FG fails to suspend lockdown policy as Christians celebrate Easter - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases In Lagos, Delta, Total Now 288 - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 202 people arraigned in Lagos for violating Social Distancing Order - Kanyi Daily, 2 hours ago
8 Covid-19: Nigeria confirms 14 new cases as total rises to 288 - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 My Husband Gets Drunk, Defecates In My Pots – Woman Tells Court - Naija Choice, 3 hours ago
10 Activist, Aisha Yesufu Rebukes Burna Boy For Shaming Nigerians That Attacked Funke Akindele - Too Xclusive, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info