

News at a Glance



Evacuation of Nigerians Abroad Commences Wednesday, saysGeoffrey Onyeama Biz Watch Nigeria - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Monday stated that the evacuation of Nigerian citizens from COVID-19-burdened countries would commence Wednesday. Continue reading Evacuation of Nigerians Abroad Commences Wednesday, saysGeoffrey ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



