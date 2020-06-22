Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Everton Extend Maarten Stekelenburg Contract Until End of Season & Morgan Schneiderlin Passes Nice Medical
News photo Slayminded  - Everton have confirmed that Maarten Stekelenburg has signed a short-term contract extension with the club to keep him at Goodison Park for the remainder of the 201920 campaign, before he joins Ajax once the season concludes.

PREMIER LEAGUE!! Tottenham Extend Jan Vertonghen & Michel Vorm Contracts Until End Of Season Naija Loaded:
Tottenham have extended the contracts of Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm until the end of the 2019-20 season. Both players’ contracts were due to expire at the end of June,...
Ancelotti showers encomium on Iwobi and others for impressive result against Liverpool Brila:
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has showered encomiums on Nigeria forward Alexander Iwobi and other attackers for their contributions to the team’s impressive draw against Liverpool. Everton hosted the Kops at the Goodison Park on Sunday for the second ...


1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
