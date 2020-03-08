

News at a Glance



Evil will be punished – Ihedioha reacts to reaffirmation of Uzodinma’s victory Nigerian Eye - Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has broken silence on the Supreme Court reaffirmation of Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor.The apex court, last Tuesday, dismissed Ihedioha’s application which ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



