

News at a Glance



Ex-Customs boss proposes regional prohibition list to curb smuggling Vanguard News - A FORMER Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Mr. Ahmed Kodjoli Bello, has proposed a list of prohibited cargoes that will be adopted in the West African sub-region with a view to curbing smuggling within the region.



News Credibility Score: 95%



