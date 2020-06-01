

News at a Glance



Ex-Exxon Mobil engineer bags 15-year jail term for raping tenant’s niece The Guardian - Justice Adedayo Akintoye of a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere yesterday sentenced an ex-Exxon Mobil engineer, James Onuoha, to 15 years imprisonment for raping his tenant’s 14-year-old niece



News Credibility Score: 95%



