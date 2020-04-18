

News at a Glance



Ex Footballer, Ade Jimoh Marks His 40th Birthday Naija Choice - Ade Jimoh Turns 40 Today Adebola Olurotimi “Ade” Jimoh (born April 18, 1980) is a former American football cornerback. He was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free...



News Credibility Score: 21%



