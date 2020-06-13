

Ex-House member Nwulu returns to PDP Velox News - Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja A former member of the House of Representatives representing OshodiIsolo Federal Constituency, Tony Nwulu, has rejoined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Nwulu had defected to the United Progressives Party (UPP), on whose ...



