Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ex Imo State Speaker, Godfrey Dikeocha Reacts To Agabi’s Utterance On Supreme Court Judgement, Says It’s Professional Misconduct
The Nigeria Lawyer  - …Calls him ambulance chaser in legal profession Former Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi has come under critism over his comment on the Supreme Court judgement of January,14 validating Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State where he said that ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Sam Allardyce Reveals Pep Guardiola’s Next Club - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
2 Actor Bryan Okwara Announces the Birth of his First Child with Model Marie Miller - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerian man Sparks Outrage after Revealing he Loves Sleeping With 12, 13 and 14-year-old girls - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
4 Watch the Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show Live – Fashionista - Fuze, 7 hours ago
5 ROYAL CRISIS: We reserve rights to dethrone you, Olubadan-in-Council tells Olubadan - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
6 Bandits reportedly attack Kaduna-bound train bearing Amaechi, others - Ripples, 8 hours ago
7 Hit-and-run driver kills 1 in Anambra - Talk of Naija, 8 hours ago
8 People have been working overtime to see my hubby- BBNaija Nina - Nigeria Newspaper, 8 hours ago
9 Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Third Force rallies Eminent Leaders of thoughts, Civil Society Leaders for Supreme Court epochal Review on Tuesday - Scan News Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Joshua Abdul-Azeez: Justice Unserved 5 Years After Egypt Air’s Racist Torture - Gist Punch, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info