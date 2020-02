News at a Glance



Ex-NNPC boss proposes 9-point agenda to unseat Obaseki Vanguard News - Former Group Managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Chris Ogiemwonyi, has rolled out his nine-point agenda that would serve as major pillars of development blueprint if elected as next Governor of Edo. News Agency of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%