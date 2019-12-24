Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ex-NSA Dasuki regains freedom
The News  - The Department of State Services, DSS has also released former National security adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) Dasuki was released after five years in detention

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 UN condemns abduction, execution of civilians in Borno, Yobe states - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 FG budgets N300b for roads in 2020 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Government, IOM facilitate return of 18,000 migrants - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 NUPENG seeks peaceful co-existence to tackle country’s challenges - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari respects religious rights, says Bamidele - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Jibrin urges Muslims to celebrate with Christians - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Just in: Sowore Reacts For First Time After His Release From DSS Centre - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
8 Human Rights Abuse: My Conscience Is Clear - President Buhari Tells US Envoy, Mary Leonard - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
9 Actress Hilary Duff Marries Her Musician Beau Matthew Koma In A 'Low-key' Wedding (Photos) - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
10 Why Nigeria must not miss out in multi billion dollars global LNG market - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info