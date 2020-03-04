Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-Niger Delta militants reject Dokubo’s suspension, probe committee
News photo Ripples  - Some ex-militants in the oil-rich Niger Delta had protested the suspension of the Special Adviser to the President on the Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo. The ex-militants also kicked against the composition of the probe committee set up by the ...

4 hours ago
   More Picks
1 See The Face Of Widow Who Plucked Out The Eyes Of A 73-Year-Old Man In Enugu - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 US To Pay $7m To Anyone That Will Lead To Arrest Of Boko Haram Leader, Shekau - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Top Rugby star Tony Onyango dies after collapsing at home - MusBizu Beat, 1 hour ago
4 China’s coronavirus death toll reaches 2,981, Senegal confirms 2nd case of disease - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Bernie Sanders attacks Joe Biden as Super Tuesday makes it a two-man race - The Rainbow News Online, 2 hours ago
6 FFK doubts reports of Italian man with Coronavirus in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
7 US offers $7million reward to anyone with info to arrest Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau's - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
8 Questions About Coronavirus In Nigeria: Real Or Fiction? By Austino - The New Era News, 2 hours ago
9 Group asks Buhari to intervene in Edo APC crisis - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
10 Ghanaian Singer, Queen Haizel removes her panties on stage during live show (video) - Naija Log, 2 hours ago
