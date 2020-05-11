

News at a Glance



Ex-Ogun gov, Daniel loses media aide The Point - Former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has lost his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ayo Giwa. Giwa reportedly died on Sunday after suffering a brief asthma attack. The former governor confirmed the sad news in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday.



