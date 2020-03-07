

News at a Glance



Ex-Oyo court registrar jailed five years for stealing Ladun Liadi Blog - Justice Muniru Olagunju of the Oyo State High Court has sentenced a former Deputy Chief Registrar of the state judiciary, Mrs. Mutiat Omobola Adio to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



