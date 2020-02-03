

News at a Glance



Ex-UNILAG medical students to raise N7.5bn to support college development Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Ex-UNILAG medical students to raise N7.5bn to support college development As a way of strengthening health education in the country through their Alma mater, graduates from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



