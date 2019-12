News at a Glance



Ex-agitators rebuff Buhari sack of NDDC board, retaining interim mgt Vanguard News - EX-AGITATORS under the auspices of 21st Century Youth of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, on Friday, rejected the latest decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to kick out the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, ...



