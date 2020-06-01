

News at a Glance



Ex-boyfriend of new wife of Customs boss demands refund of N9m spent during their relationship Ripples - A man identified as Zubairu Malhamatu Malamai who claims to be the ex-lover of Zainab Abdullahi Yahaya, the new wife of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs, Hameed Alli, has filed a lawsuit against her demanding the sum of over N9 million spent ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



