Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-commissioners lash Obaseki
News photo The Nation  - Our Reporter The commissioners representing the three senatorial districts of Edo State in the Edo State Oil Gas Producing Area Commission (EDOSOPADEC), who announced their resignation on Monday, have visited the candidate of the All Progressives ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info