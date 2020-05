News at a Glance



Ex soldier explains how himand his gang members kidnapped and murdered 21 yrs old… Online Nigeria - A soldier and three other suspects have been arrested over the kidnap and murder of Leo Micah Isiah, whose death angered people which led to the hashtag #JusticeForLeo. The suspects already confessed to killing the 21-year-old student of the Federal ...



News Credibility Score: 21%