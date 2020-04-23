

‘Explain how you spent N20bn’, Imo govt launches to probe against Ihedioha Ripples Nigeria - The Imo State government said on Thursday the state’s former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, would be asked to explain how he spent the N20 billion allocated to the state by the Federation Account and Allocation Commission (FAAC) with nothing on the ground ...



