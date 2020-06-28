Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FA CUP!! Owen Predicts Winner Of Leicester City vs Chelsea Today
News photo Naija Loaded  - Former Liverpool and Real Madrid player, Michael Owen, has predicted Chelsea to beat Leicester City 2-1 in today’s FA Cup quarter-final clash at the King Power Stadium. Chelsea head to...

2 hours ago
FA Cup: Foxes dare Chelsea The Eagle Online:
Just one point separates the two sides in the top flight heading into this quarter-final showdown, but their FA Cup pedigree could hardly be more different with Chelsea boasting eight titles and Leicester none.
FA Cup: Owen predicts winner of Leicester City, Chelsea clash Ogene African:
ENGLAND – Former Liverpool and Real Madrid player, Michael Owen, has predicted Chelsea to beat Leicester City 2-1 in today’s FA Cup quarter-final clash at the King Power Stadium. Chelsea head to the game after beating Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier ...


