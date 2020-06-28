Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FA Cup: Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos scores late winner against Sheffield United
News photo Newzandar News  - Dani Ceballos scores a 91st-minute winner to give Arsenal a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United and send them into the semi-finals of the FA Cup. [...]

FA Cup: Van Persie criticises Arsenal after 2-1 win over Sheffield United Ogene African:
ENGLAND – Former Arsenal striker, Robin van Persie, has criticised the club following their 2-1 victory against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final encounter on Sunday. Arsenal defeated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane to book their place in ...
Arsenal: Ceballos’ late goal sends The Gunners into FA Cup semis 1st for Credible News:
Arsenal remains in the hunt for silverware to brighten their underwhelming season after Dani Ceballos’ 91st-minute winner took them through to the FA Cup semi-finals at Sheffield United’s expense.
Ceballos Scores Late Winner As Arsenal Qualify For FA Semis. Legit 9ja:
Mikel Arteta’s side, Arsenal were able to put a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday. As Dani Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals as the Spaniard’s stoppage-time strike.


