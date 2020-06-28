

News at a Glance



FA Cup: Ceballos stoppage-time strike sends Arsenal into semis Blueprint - Substitute Daniel Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semifinals with a stoppage-time goal that sealed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. Arsenal, record 13-times winners of the trophy, went ahead after 23 minutes when Chris ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



