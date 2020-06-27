

FA Cup: Ighalo scores as Man United qualify for semi-final Gist Punch - Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo continued his phenomenal record of scoring in every game he has started for Manchester United when he got the opening goal in today’s 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-final tie.After a barren first half, ...



