FA Cup Semis: Man Utd To Battle Chelsea, Arsenal To Face Man City
News photo The Will  - CO, June 29, (THEWILL) – Former FA Cup champions Manchester United and Chelsea have been pitched against each other in the semi-final of the tournament on July 18 and 19 at Wembley Stadium. Manchester United beat Norwich City 2-1 in the quarterfinal on ...

10 hours ago
1 Arsenal Set To Release Nigerian Striker After Breakdown In Contract Talks - Complete Sports, 2 hours ago
2 Complete 2020 BET Awards Winners List - 247 Naija Buzz, 2 hours ago
3 Alleged kidnap: Wadume’s trial begins as witness testifies before court - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
4 DaBaby Performs with Knee On Neck, Lil Wayne pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in 2020 BET Awards performances - Niyi Daram, 5 hours ago
5 Nigerians must thank God for coronavirus low mortality rate – Boss Mustapha - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
6 Girl, 13, “Pregnant by Boy Aged 10” is Rushed to Emergency Clinic With Birth Complications - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
7 Late Ajimobi’s wife accuses Oyo State govt. of playing politics with his death - Oak TV, 6 hours ago
8 Actress, Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) - Naija on Point, 3 hours ago
9 Ekiti APC Chieftain, Oluyede escapes suspension - Ogene African, 4 hours ago
10 Akeredolu unperturbed over Ajayi’s lies – Ondo govt - Nigerian Pilot, 8 hours ago
