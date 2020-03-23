Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FAAC Shares N581.566 bn to FG, States, LGs for February, 2020
Prompt News  - By Tony Obiechina, AbujaThe Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N581.566 billion February 2020 Federation Account

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 I don’t have coronavirus – IK Osakioduwa - PM News, 5 hours ago
2 Funny But Nice!! Lagos Conductor Seen Sanitizing Passengers Hand With Seaman Schnapps (VIDEO) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
3 NYC drag star Nashon Wooden dies from coronavirus, friend says - Unknown Source, 5 hours ago
4 Eto’o sends emotional message to Ronaldinho in jail - PM News, 5 hours ago
5 Judge Rejects Lawsuit Filed Against Ava DuVernay’s ‘When They See Us’ - Olisa TV, 6 hours ago
6 Court reinstates Onanuga as member, Ikoyi Club - The News, 6 hours ago
7 Ize-Iyamu commends Buhari for bringing APC crisis to an end - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: 5th minister, US ambassador Andrew Young test positive - PM News, 7 hours ago
9 Naira devaluation to pressure banks’ assets in 2020 — Moody’s - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
10 The politics of dethronement in Nigeria - People's Daily, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info