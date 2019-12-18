Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FAAC disburses N635.826bn allocation to FG, States and LGCs for November
News photo National Accord  - EHIME ALEX, Lagos  The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared to the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils a sum total of N635.826 billion as federal allocation for the month of November 2019.

