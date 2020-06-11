

News at a Glance



FAAN PREPARES FOR AIRPORT REOPENING, CONSULTS GERMAN COUNTERPARTS Abuja Reporters - Urowayino Jeremiah By Lawani Mikairu The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN on Thursday revealed that it has held a skype meeting with Munich International Airport, Munich, Germany in order to share experiences and compare notes on the effects ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



