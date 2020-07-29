News at a Glance

FACT CHECK: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Never Finished From Law School, Bought Gown To Pretend Being A Lawyer Sahara Reporters - Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa Obasa's name was not found on the site of the Nigerian Bar Association Obasa's profile on Wikipedia describes him as a lawyer and solicitor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria even though there is no mention ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



