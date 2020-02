News at a Glance



FALANA TO POLICE: Probe attack on Justice Odili’s home Ripples - A lawyer-turned rights activist, Femi Falana, on Thursday implored the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate the invasion of the Abuja home of Supreme Court’s Justice, Mary Peter-Odili, with a view to bringing the culprits to book ...



News Credibility Score: 61%