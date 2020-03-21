Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FBI-Indicted Nigerians Jailed over N322m Fraud
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the convictions of two FBI suspects and four others before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State for various offences bordering on ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 Coronavirus: Barcelona considering salary cuts for it’s players and coaching staff as wage bill hits €562m - MusBizu Beat, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian troops kill 26 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara - Daily Nigerian, 1 hour ago
3 Buhari did not ban travels from UK until her daughter returned-Reno Omokri - Ife Knows, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Suspected case in Ondo tests negative – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 FG suspends railway services Monday as coronavirus cases increase - Unknown Source, 2 hours ago
6 Autonomy not to disintegrate Ekiti communities – Gov Fayemi - Unknown Source, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19:Passengers stranded as Benin Republic closes border - NNN, 2 hours ago
8 Coronavírus: Nigerians Knock Nigerian Presidential Aide Garba Shehu For Inviting People to Open Gathering - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
9 Lagos police commissioner orders immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences as part of preventive measures against coronavirus - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 FG shuts Lagos, Abuja airports Monday - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
