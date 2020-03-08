

FCMB Beat Fidelity 2-0, Top Kaduna Corporate League Table Authentic News Daily - By KATO P. LADAN, Kaduna Defending champions, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), have leaped into lead at the 10th edition of the ongoing Kaduna Corporate League Cup after their 2-0 win over Fidelity Bank over the weekend.



