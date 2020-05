News at a Glance



FCMB speaks on viral video of a customer who collapsed at its branch in Onipan The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog A Nigerian Bank, First City Monument Bank FCMB has reacted to the viral video of a customer, who collapsed at the bank’s branch located at Ikorodu road, Onipan Lagos state.



News Credibility Score: 81%