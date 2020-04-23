Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FFK attacks those criticising his tribute to Abba Kyari
Dee Reporters  - Former avaition minister, Femi Fani-Kayode says those criticising his tribute to Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, can ignore his political contributions and commentaries.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Video: Lagosians still engage in street Football, despite increase in Coronavirus spread - Julia Blaise Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Unconfirmed: NJC Directs Ayade To Confirm Akon Ikpeme - Cross River Watch, 4 hours ago
3 COVID-19 lockdown: FCT minister extends market opening hours - The News Guru, 4 hours ago
4 House officer’s death not COVID-19 related — FMC Umuahia - The News Guru, 4 hours ago
5 Kano Residents Storm Crowded Market For Ramadan Shopping (Video) - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: Prophet T.B Joshua Issues Strong Warning To Christians - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
7 TV presenter Ant McPartlin’s £31million divorce from estranged wife Lisa Armstrong is finalised after 2 year battle - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Why 5th Delta COVID-19 patient is yet to get her result ―Govt Source - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
9 Recovering UK PM Johnson 'in good shape' - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
10 10 Firms Shortlisted By Lagos Ministry For Fourth Mainland Bridge Construction - The Herald, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info