Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Final year secondary school students in Nigeria won’t participate in the forthcoming West African Examination Council(WAEC) examinations, the Federal Government has declared.
Ripples Nigeria:
Federal Government on Wednesday suspended the planned resumption of federal schools across the country.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) today announced guidelines for the conduct of the examination amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Naija Olofofo:
The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination would take place between August 4 and September 5, 2020.
The Breaking Times:
Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has just announced that schools under control of the Federal Government will not be reopening for the forthcoming WAEC Exams. Speaking at the Federal Executive Council Brief(FEC) on Wednesday, Adamu said: “I appeal to ...
Mojidelano:
West African Examination Council (WAEC) has on Tuesday announced guidelines for the conduction of the 2020 WASSCE examination amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Naija News:
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would hold for five weeks.
The New Era News:
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has warned students, as well as schools, to shun all forms of exam malpractice
iBrand TV:
Says WAEC can’t determine resumption date The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday, disclosed that sequel to the rising cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon.
City Voice:
The much-awaited WASSCE for School Candidates 2020 will now hold between 3rd August and 5th September, 2020, covering a space of five (5) weeks. The new date was announced today Mr. Patrick E. Areghan, Head of The Nigeria National Office of the West ...
Okay.NG:
Following the announcement of the date for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, the West African Examination Council on Tuesday announced guidelines for the conduct of the examination amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fresh News:
By: Ilobun Donald The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has warned students, as well as schools, to shun all forms of exam malpractice ahead of the commencement of the examinations.
Bhadoosky:
The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will now hold from August 4 to September 5, 2020.
Slayminded:
WAEC MayJune 2020 Candidates to Wear Face Masks During Exams: The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has stated that the use of face mask will be compulsory for candidates that will be taking the Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), ...
Western Post News:
The Federal Government has announced that schools under its control will not be reopening for the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.
The Bridge News:
The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu has just announced that no Unity Schools will participate in the scheduled WAEC exams. Mr Adamu stated this after the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday. He said that none of the schools under his ministry ...
News Rangers:
LAGOS JULY 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu has just announced that no Unity Schools will participate in the scheduled WAEC exams. Mr Adamu stated this after the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday. He said that none of ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
Now that the Federal Government has announced thatWest African Examinations Council (WAEC)exams for graduating students amid the coronavirus pandemic, will hold from August 4 till September 5, the council has also released its guidelines for the ...
1
Kanye West Withdraws Support For Trump, To Contest For President Under Own Party, ‘Birthday Party’ -
Reporters Wall,
1 hour ago
2
VP Osinbajo speaks on alleged N4 billion fraud with Magu, denies report -
Politics Nigeria,
2 hours ago
3
COVID-19: No basis for legal actions against China – Embassy -
Velox News,
2 hours ago
4
Facebook bans Trump’s former campaign consultant, Roger Stone from Instagram -
Page One,
2 hours ago
5
Witness in Trump’s impeachment retires from military amid pressure -
NNN,
2 hours ago
6
FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
7
ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 -
Energy Mix Report,
4 hours ago
9
Coronavirus Cases In US Exceeds Three Million -
Silverbird TV,
4 hours ago
10
Suspect in California doctor’s killing identified as wanted felon -
Gistvile,
4 hours ago
