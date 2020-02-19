

FG Approves water project of N10. 18bn in Kwara Within Nigeria - The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved the augmentation and variation for Tada Shonga Irrigation Project in Kwara State, raising the total cost to N10.18bn. The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, disclosed this while briefing State ...



