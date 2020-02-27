Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG, Danjuma, Osoba shower encomiums on Bali at 80
The Guardian  - The Federal Government through the office of the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development has eulogised the virtues of Lieutenant General Domkat Bali (rtd), who joined the club of octogenarian yesterday as he clocked 80 years.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


