

News at a Glance



FG Disburses N43.41bn World Bank Assisted Grants to 24 States Economic Confidential - FG Disburses N43.41bn World Bank Assisted Grants to 24 States The Federal Government of Nigeria has disbursed the sum of N43,416,000,000.00 (USD120.6 million) as performance-based grants to 24 eligible States on the basis of the results achieved in ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



