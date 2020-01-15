

News at a Glance



FG Dominates NSE Bond Market, Raises N2.98trn In 2019 Economic Confidential - FG Dominates NSE Bond Market, Raises N2.98trn In 2019 The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr Oscar Onyema, said capital raising at the NSE was dominated by the Federal Government in 2019 as it raised N2.98tn. Onyema, while speaking at ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



