News at a Glance



FG: How We’ll Implement Easing Of Lockdown From Next Monday The New Diplomat - Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 has explained how the easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will be implemented as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday. Buhari had on Monday April 27, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%