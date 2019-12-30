

News at a Glance



FG Lists Gains in Economy, Tackling Insecurity, Corruption as 2019 Achievements This Day - •Insists terrorists no longer collect taxes, install, sack emirs Nseobong Okon-Ekong and Dike Onwuamaeze The federal government yesterday highlighted the major achievements of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, against the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



