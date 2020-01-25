

News at a Glance



FG Mounts 24-hour Nationwide Vigilance This Day - AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS TO 12 COUNTRIES… •To start screening persons, goods from China •Urges Nigerians not to panic, directs NCDC labs to be ready •54 killed, 1,287 infected, US, Malaysia, Australia, 9 others affected •Lagos: We’re prepared for any ...



