FG Pays ASUU Members December Salary Despite Not Enrolling In IPPIS
News photo My Celebrity & I  - The National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Biodun Ogunyemi on Wednesday said public university lecturers have received...

2 hours ago
2 TERROR ATTACK: Buhari declares Nigeria’s support for Burkina Faso - Ripples, 3 hours ago
3 Cute Pictures Of Wizkid With Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola, Burna Boy - News Dey, 3 hours ago
4 Give birth to only children you can cater for’- Emir of Kano, Sanusi cautions Muslim - Affairs TV, 3 hours ago
5 Two Asylum Seekers Commit Suicide In Greece - Reporters Wall, 3 hours ago
6 Ibrahimovic Set To Return To AC Milan - Inside Business Online, 3 hours ago
7 Yinka Ayefele Shows Off His Adorable Triplets Playing With His Picture(Video) - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 IPOB Kanu conspiracy theory: “North formed Boko Haram to fights Obasanjo, Jonathan gov’t” - NPress, 4 hours ago
9 PDP will soon start searching for 2023 Presidential candidate – Walid - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: PDP Plans Consensus Presidential Candidate - Anaedo Online, 4 hours ago
