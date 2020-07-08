Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FG Reacts After Video Shows Nigerian Tied Up And Tortured In Pakistan (Video)
News photo Tori News  - After a video appeared online showing a Nigerian being tortured in Pakistan, the government has reacted.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Police uncovers torture chamber with prison cells in Holland Page One:
Police in Hol said they have discovered a torture chamber used by criminals for interrogations...
FG Reacts After Video Shows Nigerian Tied Up And Tortured In Pakistan (Video) 360Nobs.com:
Nigerian government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has reacted after a video showed a Nigerian abducted and tortured in Pakistan. The video posted by blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus on Monday caused serious outrage on social media ...
FG engages Pakistan over video of ‘Nigerian being tortured by drug barons’ Nigerian Eye:
View this post on Instagram Caution - Sensitive Content. . . OMG OMG OMG . Someone sent this to me so that we can help this Nigerian man. . They say he was used as collateral for drugs (possibly in Pakistan)and his friend Andrew is nowhere to be found.
FG Reacts After Video Shows Nigerian Tied Up And Tortured In Pakistan (Video) Online Nigeria:
the Nigerian was tortured in Pakistan Nigerian government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has reacted after a video showed a Nigerian abducted and tortured in Pakistan. The video posted by blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus on Monday ...
REVEALED: Identity of “ANDREW” who fled and left his brother for torture after a failed drug deal in Pakistan Within Nigeria:
REVEALED: Identity of “ANDREW” who fled and left his brother for torture after a failed drug deal in Pakistan


   More Picks
1 No Imo Lawmaker Can Impeach The Speaker-Hon . Dominic Ezerioha - Naija News, 1 hour ago
2 Court refuses to grant Okorocha’s bid to stop probe for alleged fraud - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 "A Woman Of Integrity, Intelligent" Yinka Quadri Celebrates His Wife With Romantic Words. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
4 FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 New Video: Ladipoe feat. Simi – Know You - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
6 ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries - Ripples, 2 hours ago
7 Every rape victim enjoy the act after being forced – Counselor Lutterodt (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
8 Ondo Election: APC screens Akeredolu for primary 2 days after recovering from coronavirus - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
10 FG Suspends Reopening of Schools - Western Post News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info