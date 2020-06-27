Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG Reopens Abuja Airport for Commercial Flights
News photo Investor King  - Federal Government Reopens Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport for Operations The Federal Government on Saturday reopened the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja for commercial flight operations....

2 hours ago
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says airports in Nigeria are 90% ready for reopening.
Airports reopening: FAAN conducts flight simulation on B737 with 51 passengers Blueprint:
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday conducted a flight simulation on a B737 marked NG110 with 51 passengers on board at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja. The essence of the simulation it is to test all the ...
