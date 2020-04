News at a Glance



FG Reveals 13 Nigerians Who Died Of Coronavirus In UK, US Anaedo Online - Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has compiled a list of Nigerians who have died of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom and the United States. Mrs Dabiri-Erewa shared a video on Twitter on ...



News Credibility Score: 21%