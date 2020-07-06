Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG Reveals Date For Graduation Of 2022 WAEC Examinations
News photo Naija on Point  - Nigeria’s Minister of State for Training, Emeka Nwajiuba   The West African Senior Faculty Certificates Examination (WASSCE) will start in August, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Training, Emeka Nwajiuba has confirmed.

1 hour ago
The federal government had earlier announced that final year students, including those to take the WAEC examinations, should resume schools.
The Federal government of Nigeria has announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will commence in August The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, announced this on Monday at the briefing of the ...
Nigeria's Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba has announced a date for commencement of 2020 WASSCE.


