Login
Latest News
More Top News
Change My News Page
FG Suspends Reopening of Schools
Western Post News
- The Federal Government has announced that schools under its control will not be reopening for the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
The federal government has suspended its earlier plan to reopen schools to enable Nigerian students to participate in scheduled external examinations. Announcing Continue reading FG Suspends Reopening of Schools at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.
TVC News:
The federal government has reversed its decision on the reopening of schools across the country for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination. Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, had announced on Monday that the ...
The News:
The Federal Government on Wednesday suspended planned resumption of schools and participation of Nigerian students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations earlier scheduled
More Picks
1
No Imo Lawmaker Can Impeach The Speaker-Hon . Dominic Ezerioha -
Naija News,
1 hour ago
2
Court refuses to grant Okorocha’s bid to stop probe for alleged fraud -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 hour ago
3
"A Woman Of Integrity, Intelligent" Yinka Quadri Celebrates His Wife With Romantic Words. (Photos) -
Gboah,
2 hours ago
4
FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
5
New Video: Ladipoe feat. Simi – Know You -
Bella Naija,
2 hours ago
6
ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries -
Ripples,
2 hours ago
7
Every rape victim enjoy the act after being forced – Counselor Lutterodt (Video) -
The Info NG,
2 hours ago
8
Ondo Election: APC screens Akeredolu for primary 2 days after recovering from coronavirus -
Pulse Nigeria,
3 hours ago
9
Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 -
Energy Mix Report,
3 hours ago
10
FG Suspends Reopening of Schools -
Western Post News,
3 hours ago
