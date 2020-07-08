Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG Suspends Reopening of Schools
News photo Western Post News  - The Federal Government has announced that schools under its control will not be reopening for the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

3 hours ago
 Additional Sources

FG Suspends Reopening of Schools Biz Watch Nigeria:
The federal government has suspended its earlier plan to reopen schools to enable Nigerian students to participate in scheduled external examinations. Announcing Continue reading FG Suspends Reopening of Schools at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.
FG suspends reopening of schools for WASSCE TVC News:
The federal government has reversed its decision on the reopening of schools across the country for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination. Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, had announced on Monday that the ...
Just in: FG dumps plan to reopen schools The News:
The Federal Government on Wednesday suspended planned resumption of schools and participation of Nigerian students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations earlier scheduled


