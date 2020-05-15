

News at a Glance



FG TO NIGERIANS IN TAIWAN: Remain there if you can’t pay N297,000 feeding, accommodation charges Ripples Nigeria - The Nigerian government has asked stranded citizens in Thailand to remain in that country if they fail to pay N297,000 for feeding and accommodation charges. This was contained in a letter the government sent to its Mission in Thailand. It warned the ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



