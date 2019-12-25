Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG To Business Owners: Stop Imposing N50 POS Charges On Customers
News photo Aledeh  - The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has ordered business owners to stop deducting additional N50 charges from customers who use the point of sales (POS) machine.

3 hours ago
The Guardian:
The Nigerian Government on Tuesday stopped business owners from deducting a N50 service charge for payments made by customers using the point of sales (POS) machine.
People's Daily:
….Urge consumers to report violations with evidence By Etuka Sunday The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, FCCPC has warned merchants against imposing the N50 “stamp duty” on consumers who select Point of Sale (PoS) options to ...
Blueprint:
Additional N50 charge being imposed on transactions conducted on Point of Sale (POS) machines has been removed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Tuesday. A statement by FCCPC’s Chief Executive Officer, [...]
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clarified the issue of payments of N50 charges by merchants who use Point of Sale (POS) machines for cashless transactions, insisting that nobody should pay extra on goods and services.
Leaders NG:
Following public outcry against multiple charges on banking transactions by Deposit Money Banks (DMB) the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced reductions in charges for electronic transactions and fees for Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) [...]


